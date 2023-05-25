[Get a rundown of FOX 8’s top stories in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former dance teacher at a Cleveland school was found guilty of 65 counts involving children whom he sexually assaulted over the course of more than two decades.

Terence Greene, 57, was accused of sexually assaulting his students at the Cleveland School of the Arts near Stearns Road and Carnegie Avenue between 1998 and 2019. The school is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The timeframe includes 19 years during which he worked as an instructor there, according to prosecutors.

All of the nine victims were under the age of 18. The assaults happened in the school’s dressing room, at school events in Ohio and out-of-state, in his car and at his home near Churchill and Orrville avenues in Cleveland.

The victims reported the sexual assaults to Cleveland police in June 2020. Greene was arrested the following August and named the following September in a 74-count indictment including:

18 counts of rape

29 counts of sexual battery

Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Eight counts of felonious assault

14 counts of kidnapping

Three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

A Cuyahoga County jury on Thursday returned guilty verdicts on most of those charges, excluding two counts of rape; four counts of sexual battery; and one count each of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

A judge also ruled Greene will be considered a sexually violent predator. Those convicts often must register as a sexual predator for life and check in every 90 days with local authorities; the communities where they live are also notified.

Greene is due for sentencing on June 8.