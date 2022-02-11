‘Everyone wants to do it’: Cleveland getting closer to restarting recycling program

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now getting an answer to a question so many of you are asking: when will Cleveland officials start a new recycling program?

Ren Brumfield, the city’s recycling coordinator, said officials are hopeful the recycling program can start in April.

“I think we are ready. Everyone wants to do it,” Brumfield said.

Two years ago, the I-Team revealed all recycling picked up in Cleveland was going to a landfill.

But now city officials say they have asked companies to submit bids for the recycling contract. Those bids are expected to be open Feb. 17.

Brumfield said in order for the new recycling program to be successful, residents need to make sure they only put the items that can be recycled in their blue bins.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that everything we put in these bins will be recycled,” Brumfield said. “We don’t want to have any issues with contamination again.”

Stickers will be sent to the household that have opted to take part in the program. The stickers will list the items that can go inside the bins.

So far, 27,000 Cleveland households have opted to take part in the new program.