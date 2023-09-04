CLEVELAND (WJW) — Deonte Wray said it’s hard to describe the nightmare he’s currently living in.

“I know it’s real, but it’s my daughter and it’s just hard to believe my baby girl gone,” he said.

On Sunday night, six children and two adults were rushed to the hospital after the car they were traveling in crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s west side.

Wray’s 7-year-old daughter Dai’Nyla was one of the six kids rushed for treatment. Tragically, she died from her injuries.

“Now I gotta explain to my son that he is never going to see his sister again, and I just wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” said Wray.

However, Wray is quick to point out that he is far from the only person hurting right now.

“My daughter may have been the only one who passed but that doesn’t make the pain any different. Everyone is suffering that was in that car crash,” Wray said.

Katie Tatro said her 6-year-old daughter, Audrianne Howard, was also a victim of Sunday night’s crash. Her road to recovery will take a long time.

“She is going to have to learn how to walk again. Her leg is broken in two different places,” Tatro said.

Tatro added that the crash has also left her daughter in fear.

“She’s already scared to get in a car. She asked me before going into surgery if there was a way to get her home without a car. I said, ‘No,’ but I’d sit in the back seat with her.”

Both parents believe the person driving the car at the time of the crash is fully responsible for what happened.

“You are dead wrong. You left my kids at the scene. You left your daughter at the scene. You a coward,” said Wray.

FOX 8 News made multiple requests to Cleveland police for information about the suspect or arrests. The family has not been made aware of any arrests.

“I think he needs to turn himself in and pay for what he did,” said Tatro.