Everyone gets free Taco Bell after World Series stolen base

(WJW) — Taco Bell customers are due a free taco after an LA Dodgers outfielder stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.

It’s part of Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion. Customers can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Oct. 28.

The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Tuesday.

Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 21, 2020

Dodgers player Mookie Betts actually stole two bases during the game.

