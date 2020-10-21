Everyone gets free Taco Bell after World Series stolen base

(WJW) — Taco Bell customers are due a free taco after an LA Dodgers outfielder stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.
It’s part of Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion. Customers can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Oct. 28.
The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Tuesday.
Dodgers player Mookie Betts actually stole two bases during the game.
