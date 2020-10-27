Everyone can ride RTA for free on Election Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Foundation is paying for everyone’s transit fares on Election Day.

The foundation gave the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) a $75,000 grant to cover the costs.

Everyone can ride free on the bus, rail, and paratransit on Tuesday, November 3.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial that under-served populations that have lacked access to polling locations be able to exercise their right to participate fully in democracy. We value the citizens of this region and want to help them be able to remove all barriers, including ensuring that they have access to affordable, safe, reliable transportation on Election Day,” RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong said in a press release.

Akron, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo also have free transit on Election Day.

“This is a non-partisan partnership to help residents fulfill their civic duty by removing one of the biggest barriers to participating in our democratic process,” The Cleveland Foundation’s Senior Vice President for Programming, India Pierce Lee said.

RTA recommends that Paratransit riders schedule their rides well in advance of November 3.

All riders are required to wear a mask.