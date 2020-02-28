‘Every time we talk to her the story changes’: Police say mother of missing toddler keeps making conflicting statements

Megan Boswell (left) // Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. Evelyn Boswell (right) // Courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via CNN

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Authorities say the mother of a missing Tennessee toddler keeps changing her story every time they speak with her, according to WCYB.

“Every time we talk to her the story changes. I’m serious when I say that. Every single time,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told the news outlet.

Megan Boswell, whose 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell went missing in December, has reportedly been making inaccurate statements to police and media throughout the investigation.

“During the investigation, authorities have received a number of conflicting statements. That, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing, makes this a complicated case,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

Now, Megan is accused of making conflicting statements again.

According to WCYB, Megan told reporters in an interview that police would not give her a polygraph test because she was pregnant.

“I am pregnant….that’s why they wont give me a polygraph. Due to policy if you are pregnant they will not give you one,” Megan reportedly said.

However, Sheriff Cassidy says that is not an accurate statement.

“She was never asked to meet us for a polygraph,” he told the news outlet. “We don’t have a polygraph examiner. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does the polygraphs and we never set up any interview for her.”

In fact, the Sullivan County Jail, where Megan was booked, says she was not even pregnant.

Meanwhile, Megan claims she knew who took Evelyn. She said she left her daughter with someone she trusted to keep an eye on her while she was at work. However, she has not released this person’s name to authorities.

Megan said she didn’t initially report this person to authorities because she didn’t want them to run away with Evelyn. She now asserts that this individual won’t answer phone calls and “just kinda disappeared.”

Evelyn has blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 2 feet tall and weighs about 28 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423)279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. The reward for her safe return is $56,000.

