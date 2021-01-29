‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Bay Village students reunite with families after school lockdown

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Parents breathed a sigh of relief late Friday afternoon as they reunited with Bay High School students following a school lockdown.

Bay Village police said, at about 1p.m., a caller reported someone was in a school bathroom with guns and knives, threatening to shoot. Police searched the building but found no weapons and determined the threat was not credible, according to Bay Village Police Chief Kathy Leasure. No one was hurt, and the threat remained under investigation.

Still, it led to a tense and frightening afternoon for students and parents.

“I got a text from my daughter that said, ‘I love you, we’re on lock down,’” parents Matt Neeson said.

Parents received a text message from the school district alerting them about the lockdown and directing them to Bay Presbyterian Church to reunite with students.

“To actually have something like this happen, it’s like every parent’s worst nightmare,” parent Michael Cook said. “I’m just thankful it sounds like no one was hurt.”

Students said they were in class when the lockdown was announced. Some pushed desks against the door as a barricade.

“It was really scary, not knowing what was going to happen. There were cops upstairs yelling,” Freshman Clara Lange said. “It was really scary. I’m just glad everyone was safe.”

Cell phone video taken by students inside classrooms showed officers checking each room. Police later evacuated students classroom-by-classroom and escorted them to buses, which took them to the church. Emotional parents hugged their children after reuniting with them.

“You don’t think this is the kind of thing that will happen in a community like this. Unfortunately, it happens in our nation, so today it was here. Thank God everybody’s okay,” parent John Lange said.

With rumors swirling throughout the afternoon, parents and students were relieved that there was no credible threat.

“Very surreal,” grandparent Denise Day said. “It’s just sad it has to happen. I’m just very grateful to the school and community for knowing what do in these situations to stay safe.”