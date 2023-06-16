**Related Video Above: 6 top concerts coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When summer comes for Northeast Ohio, it’s almost hard to believe it snows here six (or more) months out of the year. The sun beats down and the mosquitos feast on our bodies. But it seems magical. As if the heat is never going to leave and we can bask in the long daylight hours forever.

The following summer events are here to help you make the most of this precious time. From concerts and festivals to outdoor activities, all of these events prove LeBron James’ point when he said “Cleveland is great for the whole family.”

Sure, summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, but we won’t tell anyone if you’ve started pretending it’s summer with Memorial Day weekend behind us. The events here are through Labor Day Weekend.



JUNE

Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest

June 16-17 | Mall C downtown Cleveland

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery. This weekend, Clevelanders (and beyond) are honoring the holiday downtown with plenty of music and art and (hopefully) sunshine. Find more information right here.

See moments from last year’s Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest in the video below:

Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival

June 16-18 | Mercy Health Stadium, Avon

An annual event you’ll really want to stick to doing this summer. Yes, the event celebrates all things duct tape, as Duck Brand tape is headquartered in the western suburb. Expect plenty of food and drink options, and plenty of the adhesive stuff here. Find out more right here.



A previous Duck Tape Festival (Photo courtesy: Falls Communications)

TRI-C JazzFest Cleveland

June 22-24 | Playhouse Square

This is the perfect time of year for those who think they’re not really into jazz music to explore and experience world-famous artists (Herbie Hancock, Trombone Shorty) along with top-tier local talent at myriad price points. Sure you can pay to watch concerts indoors, but the fest also showcases free outdoor concerts at Playhouse Square plaza from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Find out more right here.

Boston Mills Artfest

June 23-25; June 3-July 2 | Boston Mills Ski Area, Peninsula

It’s a two-weekend fine art show in the heart of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The ski resort’s artfest is back in action this year, with each weekend featuring more than 150 artists from about 35 states. Each Friday, is a special preview event that includes food and drinks. Find more information right here.

Dollar Dog Night with the Guardians

June 23 | Progressive Field

When it finally warms up, there is nothing better than a $1 hot dog (that of course doesn’t taste good, that’s not the point), $2 beers (ahead of the game only) and fireworks at the ballpark on a Friday night. The Guardians offer multiple of these Friday night extravaganzas throughout the summer. Do you want the home team to win? Yes. But if they don’t, you’ll still have had a good time. Find more information right here.

(Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Larchmere PorchFest

June 24 | Larchmere neighborhood in Cleveland/Shaker Heights

It’s free. You can watch bands and musicians on people’s front porches throughout the east side neighborhood. You can expect 30 bands on 30 porches. The event runs 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Each concert is about 35 minutes long. What doesn’t sound good about that? Find out more right here.

JULY

Wonderstruck Music Festival

July 8-9 | Lakeland Community College, Kirtland

For seven years, music has made the people come together at Wonderstruck. This year’s two-day outdoor music festival lineup features artists from a slew of genres: Khalid, Nelly, Walker Hayes, Flo Rida and Paris Jackson. Tickets for one day start at $99 and the event goes on rain or shine. Find more information right here.

Ale Fest

July 15 | Lincoln Park

This Tremont-based Ale Fest has been helping people taste all kinds of beer in a chill environment for more than a decade. It goes on rain or shine and people are allowed to bring in lawn furniture and even their pets. To be clear, this is an adults-only event and designated drivers are advised. Find tiered tickets right here.

Taste of Tremont

July 16 | Tremont neighborhood

This event is the perfect way to imbibe in all of the Tremont restaurants you may not have tested out yet, and even some you have. For one day, Professor Avenue is lined with booths filled with tasty delights from some of the city’s best chefs. This year’s free-to-enter event runs from noon-8 p.m. Find more information right here.

Taste of Tremont (Photo courtesy: TremontWest)

Blazing Paddles Paddlefest

July 22 | Cuyahoga River, downtown Cleveland

Paddle boarders and kayakers and people on unicorn innertubes can take to the Cuyahoga River in celebration of clear waters and sunny skies in Cleveland. This is the fifth year for the Blazing Paddles Paddlefest, which started to mark how far the Cuyahoga River has come since it infamously caught fire more than 50 years ago. Take a leisurely pace or race: Find more information right here.

Blazing Paddles Paddlefest 2022. WJW photo

Kent’s Wizardly Weekend

July 28-29 | Downtown Kent

For those for whom Harry Potter means something, this two-day event offers a way to gather with like-minded muggles. Not officially affiliated with the Boy Who Lived franchise, activities include the Run That Shall Not Be Named 5 3/4 K Fun Run, Wobbly Wizard Bar Crawl and Par for the Curse – Putt Putt Golf among others. Find more information right here.

Cleveland Orchestra plays ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

July 28-30 | Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls

Going to see the orchestra during the summer is one of the best ways to celebrate the soul and commune with nature. Unlike other pop/country/hip-hop/rock concerts held at this venue, the orchestra allows fans to bring in whole picnic spreads for their performances. Watching the second Lord of the Rings film as the orchestra plays the Howard Shore score in this setting is something you won’t want to miss. Find tickets for the whole summer season right here.

AUGUST

Madonna

Aug. 2 | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Her name is one word, and it goes without saying, you know her. Madonna is returning to Cleveland with her expertly toned arms for the first time since 2012. Find tickets to her decades-spanning concert right here.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

Aug. 3-6 | Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton

Football, man. It brings the fans out — especially to celebrate the new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And this year’s enshrinement week includes the Cleveland Browns taking on the New York Jets for a game kicking off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. Other fan activities include autograph sessions and parties. Find out more right here.

WJW photo

Victory Live Festival

Aug. 4-5 | Victory Park, North Ridgeville

There’s a new summer music festival to look forward to in Northeast Ohio. Called Victory Live festival, the two-day event brings back two fan favorites: WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam. The first day of the fest offers up plenty of rock, while the second day is all county. Take a look at the lineups and tickets right here.

Twins Day Festival

Aug. 4-6 | Glenn Chamberlin Park, Twinsburg

No, you’re not seeing double, or are you? At this festival, twins come from all over the world to celebrate … themselves. But don’t worry, people who don’t have a twin (or triplet and beyond) are still invited to the annual festival, which has a pirate theme this year. Find out more right here.

Twins travel down the parade route during the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio on August 5, 2017. DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP/Getty Images

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 12-15 | Little Italy

For a moment, it’s like traveling all the way to Italy with this immersive event. It’s a time for eating all of the food and drinking lemonade and sweating and watching bocce matches and listening to Frank Sinatra. See the full schedule of events at the Holy Rosary Church right here.

Feast of the Assumption. WJW photo

Cleveland International Kite Festival

Aug. 20 | Edgewater Park

A sea of colorful fabrics and string meandering through the air. That’s the scene during the Cleveland International Kite Festival, now back in action for its 43rd iteration this year. The event is free and open to all and runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Find more information right here.

Cleveland Garlic Festival

Aug. 26-27 | Shaker Square

Is it the smelliest food festival in Cleveland? Could be. All this to say, garlic is delicious and at this event you’ll get to choose between hundreds of varieties. On top of that, there’s live music and cooking demonstrations and other performances to be experienced. Find out more right here.

SEPTEMBER

Cleveland National Air Show

Sept. 2-4 | Burke Lakefront Airport

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to this year’s air show to once again bring the awe to the Cleveland skies. On the ground, families can check out planes of all sizes. Just be sure to buy your tickets in advance for this event. Find out more right here.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland National Air Show)

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Sept. 1-4, 8-9 | Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights

Cheers! The annual German-themed event features plenty of beer and sauerkraut, but also Weiner dog races, a bier run, live music and fireworks. Sure, Oktoberfest isn’t celebrated until October in Germany, but why not get into the spirit a little early? Find out more right here.