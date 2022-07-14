AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – As the investigation into the police involved shooting death of Jayland Walker continues in Akron, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Marsh announced Thursday that multiple events would be returning downtown this weekend.

“I know the community continues to grieve and continues to mourn,” said Horrigan, “But I’ve always said I think the strength of this city is its people.”

Demonstrators held protests the last two weekends following the shooting, demanding justice for Jayland and some streets were closed, but this weekend most will be open.

Marsh confirmed that Rock the Lock concerts will go on as planned:

Friday, July 15 – Double Vision The Foreigner Experience with Blue Hour at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 – Who’s Bad The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute with Umojah Nation at 7 p.m.

The Andrea Rose Teodosio 5k Charity Run is scheduled for Saturday morning and family movie night will be held Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

“All of those events are still planned to still happen,” said Marsh.

However, the curfew for downtown will remain in place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Also rolling back into town is the 84th Annual First Energy All American Soap Box Derby.

More than 300 champions and their families will begin arriving Friday from across the country for the family-friendly event and chance to win $36,000 in scholarships.

“It kicks off Sunday and the World Championships will be played on Saturday, July 23,” said Mark Gerberich, president and CEO.

Usually the racers are welcomed with a police escorted parade down Main Street and individual introductions at Lock 3, but not this year out of respect for the situation.

“We were hoping to have the parade and introduction at Lock 3, but based on events going on in the community and for the safety of our racers, we made the decision to move the introduction event to EJ Thomas Hall on campus of one of our partners, the University of Akron,” said Gerberich.

The children will still get a chance to walk across the stage, introduce where they’re from and share their accomplishments and aspirations.

“We’re excited to have it there. It gives it more pomp and circumstance,” said Gerberich.

He says safety and security for the racers is always a top priority so, once again, uniformed and plain-clothed officers will be on duty around the clock at Derby Downs.

Everyone is welcome to attend the family-friendly event, which will include food, beverages, bouncy houses and a STEM fair teaching robotics..

Advance tickets are $5 and $8 at the gate.

Organizers say it will bring $5 million to $10 million into the local economy and boost the city’s spirits during such a difficult time.

“So we’re excited to have it there and kids will have a good time,” said Gerberich.