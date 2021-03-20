Live video: Vigil in Solon remembers victims of Atlanta shootings

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A cash mob was held Saturday to rally support for LJ Shanghai, a Cleveland restaurant. The solidarity comes as hate crimes against Asian-Americans rise across the country.

Owner L.J. said the business has been getting hate incidents, including calls blaming her for COVID-19, people walking in and making fun of her, and telling her to go back to China.

To show the city’s support, Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones organized the cash mob, encouraging people to order between noon and 6 pm.

“We want our Asian brothers and sisters to know that we will not stand by and allow them to experience the hate,” Jones said.

Customers brought gifts and L.J. said she got calls from as far away as Texas just to offer uplifting words. Jones said people drove from Toledo and Akron for their lunch.

After 10 years in America and three in Cleveland, L.J. said she is touched by the outpouring of support.

While she is fearful for her safety, she intends to keep working hard and doing her part to be a positive member of the community.

“Only 1 person is bad, 99 people are right… This world is always beautiful. I still trust this world,” she said. “Give us, or give yourself, a chance to recognize us, to know us. Try to know us.”

A candlelight vigil is being held Saturday night in Solon to remember the victims of the shootings in Georgia. That will be held at Solon Community Park from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will “condemn hate, racism and the dehumanization of women.”

There is also #StopAsianHate March taking place on March 28 at 1 p.m. It is hosted by AsiaTown Cleveland, the OCA of Greater Cleveland and OPAWL – Building AAPI Feminist Leadership in Ohio.