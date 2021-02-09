Events planned to vaccinate 30,000 Cuyahoga County educators

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Preparations are underway for about 30,000 Cuyahoga County school employees to receive coronavirus vaccinations starting Wednesday.

About 23,000 school staff members from 250 districts and private schools in Cuyahoga County are scheduled to receive vaccinations at the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio in Independence.

“Doing it here, this is really central to all the schools in the county,” Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio director of operations Jennifer Dodd said.

Starting Wednesday, Giant Eagle will administer nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day over the next two weeks, with every school receiving its own time slot. The organization quickly formulated plans to host vaccinations over the last week.

“Every district would’ve loved to have a provider come and do it at their school on a certain day,” Dodd said. “That would’ve been ideal, but there’s just not enough capacity of providers out there to be able to do it.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District, in partnership with the Cleveland Department of Public Health, will begin vaccinating its staff members at clinics at East Technical High School and Max Hayes High School on Wednesday.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the clinics are expected to vaccinate more than 7,000 CMSD staff members and contractors, along with employees from 26 private schools within the city of Cleveland.

“Employees need to be assured they can feel safe and confident to work closely with kids who need them so the vaccines are critically important,” Gordon said at a news event Tuesday previewing the vaccination process.

At the event, Gordon and several district leaders received vaccinations to promote confidence in the process.

Gordon said about 75 percent of CMSD employees plan to be vaccinated at one of the district’s clinics and fewer than 10 percent of its employees do not want to be vaccinated.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine prioritized educators for vaccinations in order to allow schools to reopen for in-person instruction, setting a goal for in-person learning to resume by March 1.

Today: A new group of Ohioans is eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine. Ohioans 65 and older can now schedule appointments for the vaccine. Eligible Ohioans can find a map of vaccine providers here ➡️ https://t.co/aikVI4ZWku. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/4V8fVjYbwo — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) February 8, 2021

Gordon said he plans to announce a recommendation by early next week on a schedule for students to return to class via a hybrid model, but declined to state whether he expects to meet DeWine’s goal.

It will take more than a month for all school staff members receive a second dose of the vaccine.

“We will continue to look at the public health data, which is improving in Cuyahoga County. That’s exciting news. I also want to see how this process works this week to make sure we’re on track for vaccines,” Gordon said.

Gordon said CMSD is prepared for the possibility that staff members may need time off because of mild reactions to the vaccine, but because vaccinations are staggered, he does not expect school closures to result from the vaccination process.