CLEVELAND (WJW)– Memorial Day weekend is more than the unofficial start of summer. It’s a chance to honor those in the U.S. military who lost their lives serving this country.

Here is a look at some of the events happening in Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day:

Memorial services:

Aurora Memorial Day

The American Legion Post 803 and VFW Post 2629 host services at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on May 30. It’s followed by a procession to Aurora Cemetery.

Avon Lake parade and ceremony

The parade is 10 a.m. on May 30 followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Bath Memorial Day observance

The service will be on May 30 at noon at Bath Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Bedford parade and ceremony

The parade starts on May 30 at 10:15 a.m. at Bedford City Hall. The ceremonies are on Bedford Public Square.

Brecksville parade and ceremony

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on May 30 at city hall and goes to Highland Drive Ceremony.

Brunswick Memorial Day program

It starts at 10 a.m. on May 30 at Visintainer Middle School on Pearl Road.

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

A traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held on May 30.

Euclid Memorial Day parade

The parade starts at Lakeshore Boulevard and runs down 222nd Street to city hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

Firefighters Memorial Ride

It’s May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial next to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Hudson Memorial Day ceremony

The American Legion Post 464 will hold a ceremony at Markillie Ceremony after the parade at 11 a.m. on May 30.

Independence Memorial Day Services

Services begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 30 at the War Memorial on the Square. Then, there’s a procession to Maple Shade Cemetery.

Lake View Cemetery

The ceremony on the iconic Cleveland cemetery is at 10:30 a.m. on May 30. It is free, but registration is required.

Painesville Memorial Day parade

It starts with a short ceremony at Riverside Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 30. The parade goes north up Riverside Drive to Madison Avenue and ends at Evergreen Cemetery.

Madison Community Cemeteries

Members of American League Posts 112, 601, and VFW Post 8548 will have services at all Madison Community Cemeteries beginning at 6:40 a.m. on May 30. The parade is at 10:55 a.m. from Main Street to Madison Village Park.

Mayfield Village Memorial Day Celebration

The event starts at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Whitehaven Memorial Park.

Mentor Memorial Day parade

There is a parade at 9:30 a.m. on May 30 from the Heinen’s. It will be followed by a ceremony at Mentor Cemetery.

Navarre Memorial Day observation

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on May 30 from Canal Street in front of the village hall.

North Ridgeville Memorial Day parade

The parade is at 9:45 a.m. on May 30 at the senior center. It ends at Ranger Stadium with a service from the North Ridgeville Lions Club and VFW Post 9871

Shaker Heights Memorial Day Service

The services start at 9 a.m. on May 30 at city hall, followed by the parade down Van Aken Boulevard.

Events:

An Afternoon of Music and Fun

This fundraiser at Music Box Supper Club on May 29 benefits children with autism and special needs.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is home to this event from May 27 to May 30. Enjoy the ribs and live music, and check out the classic Corvettes on display.

Blossom Time

The weekend-long event in Chagrin falls features a 5.25-mile run, a hot air balloon launch, food trucks and live music.

Infamous Cleveland Bridge Wars Hike

The Cleveland Metroparks hosts this 1.75-mile hike exploring the 1983 battle between Ohio City and Cleveland over the Columbus Street Bridge.

Rockin’ On The River

The summer concert series in Lorain kicks off on May 27 with Dirty Deeds with special guest Ace Molar featuring FOX 8’s Todd Meany.

Tremont Greek Festival

The 50th annual festival runs May 27 to May 30 at the Annunication Greek Orthodox Church on West 14th Street. There’s authentic Greek food, music and dancing.

USAF Band of Flight

The United States Air Force presents a live concert at Lock 3 in Akron on May 28.