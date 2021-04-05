Even warmer temperatures on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spring fever! Ready for more 70s? Warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s maybe even 80 in some spots!

There is a stalled front hovering close-by, and that will create slight chance of passing showers/thunder for the next days. Our next small risk comes in the evening tomorrow followed by a few showers and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out Tuesday night. Showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures remain well above average with highs nearing 80! The exception, our lake shore communities where it’ll be much cooler (upper 60’s to around 70).

Here’s a look at the temperature forecast at 2PM on Wednesday:

Widespread showers on Thursday PM and Friday are likely, and then, we cool off a touch as we head into the weekend and 60’s return next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: