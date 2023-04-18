ATLANTA (WJW) – The founder of In Touch Ministries and Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta, Dr. Charles Frazier Stanley, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by In Touch Ministries Tuesday morning.

“God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family,” the church wrote in a tweet.

Dr. Stanley served on the staff of First Baptist Atlanta for over five decades.

Dr. Stanley founded In Touch Ministries in 1977.

His sermons, podcasts, and devotionals reach over 115 million homes per week in more than 126 countries around the world, according to In Touch Ministries.

Dr. Stanley authored more than 60 books, including several New York Times bestsellers, and was inducted into the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1988.

He is survived by his children, daughter Becky and son Andy, who is the founder and senior pastor at Northpoint Ministries. Dr. Stanley was 90 years old at the time of his passing.

