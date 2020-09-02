LIVE: Emergency crews work to repair gas leak in North Ridgeville

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story mistakenly identified the area as North Royalton.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The North Ridgeville Police Department says a gas main break is causing road closures in the area.

The leak is at Center Ridge Rd. and Ridge Plaza Dr. That intersection is closed.

The gas leak started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Center Ridge was closed for some time but police say it has reopened.

Residents may experience power and gas outages while crews work, according to police.

Please avoid the area.

