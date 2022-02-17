Evacuation warning in parts of Willoughby Hills as Chagrin River hits flood stage

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A voluntary evacuation is underway Thursday morning in low-lying areas of Willoughby Hills.

Fire Chief Robert Gandee tells FOX 8 the Chagrin River is at flood stage.

They issued a Reverse 911 call to alert residents and are also going door-to-door.

The Chagrin River is at 15-feet ahead of the big rain event that is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain Thursday.

Emergency crews are also dealing with an ice jam further downstream.

“We expect the river to be pretty high throughout the day,” Chief Gandee told FOX 8 crews.

Gandee said they are also communicating with Eastlake, as they expect that area will be affected next.

A Flood Watch for several Northeast Ohio counties went into effect earlier this week.

The National Weather Service issued the alert for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening.

Erie County is also under a Flood Warning for concerns along the Huron River.