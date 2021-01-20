Eugene Goodman: Kamala Harris escorted by hero Capitol police officer who diverted mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President Joe Biden.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Goodman is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter. He stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

A police spokeswoman says Goodman’s plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris “is a ceremonial role.″