Euclid to pay $450,000 in lawsuit over violent arrest caught on video

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A settlement was reached in a 2017 excessive force lawsuit filed against a Euclid officer, who was caught on video assaulting a man stopped for traffic violations.

An attorney representing Richard Hubbard confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the city of Euclid agreed to pay $450,000 to settle the lawsuit with Hubbard and his friend, Yolimar Tirardo. The settlement was reached earlier this week.

Euclid officials declined to discuss the case or settlement.

“On behalf of Richard Hubbard and Yolimar Tirado, we are pleased to have resolved this matter,” said attorney Paul Cristallo. Cristallo and attorney Christopher McNeal represented Hubbard and Tirado.

“This settlement represents some justice for Richard and Yolimar and it also moves them towards closure. We also express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support for Richard and Yolimar, as well as our appreciation to everyone working for social justice.”

The assault happened on Aug. 12, 2017 at about 10 a.m. on East 228th Street moments after Officer Michael Amiott stopped the car for traffic violations. Video from police dash cameras and a witness show the assault.

Hubbard was originally arrested on several charges, but those charges were later dismissed.

Amiott was fired, but reinstated following arbitration. Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said since he returned to the force he has done a good job.

Amiott is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with that case. It is still pending.