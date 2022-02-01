Euclid teachers’ union approves tentative agreement

***The video above is from a previous report on the tentative agreement***

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A dispute between the Euclid Teachers’ Association and the Euclid Board of Education could end very soon after the ETA approved a tentative agreement on Tuesday.

The teachers issued a 10-day strike notice on Jan. 21, saying they had been working without a contract for more than four months. Among the issues was the board’s proposal to reassign teachers at any point during the school year.

Now, the ETA say the tentative agreement meets many of its members demands about teacher assignment, workday conditions and compensation. The union said the agreement was strongly supported by its members.

That agreement, as long as the board of education ratifies it, will go through the 2023-2024 school year, the ETA says.