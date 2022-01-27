Euclid teachers, board of education reach tentative agreement

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The Euclid Teachers’ Association and the Euclid City Schools Board of Education reached a tentative agreement after two days of negotiations.

The teachers issued a 10-day strike notice on Jan. 21, saying they had been working without a contract for more than four months. Among the issues was the board’s proposal to reassign teachers at any point during the school year.

“The labor dispute between the ETA and the Euclid Board of Education has moved forward positively. After 17 hours of negotiations on January 26 and into the morning of January 27, the ETA and the Board of Education have reached a tentative agreement. This agreement must be ratified by ETA membership at a vote to be scheduled soon . Details of the agreement cannot be released until it has been ratified,” an ETA spokesman said on Thursday.