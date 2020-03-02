Euclid superintendent rescues woman from burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW)-- The superintendent of the Euclid City Schools is being hailed a hero for risking for his life to save a woman trapped inside a burning SUV.

Gates Mills police said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Hill Drive early Sunday morning when it careened out of control. It struck a boulder, rolled over and erupted into a fireball in the front yard of superintendent Chris Papouras.

"I'm dead asleep, I hear a large crash," Papouras said.

The 52-year-old educator ran outside to help. The driver, who was able to get out of the burning wreckage, told Papouras that her passenger was trapped inside the SUV. Papouras said he knew he had to move fast and tried to remove the windshield.

"There was a small opening so my first inclination is if I just grab it, maybe pull it and see if it will shatter or break. But windshields aren't like that, so I tried to kick it with my boot. The young lady inside was trying to help, she definitely had fight in her. I said 'Can you kick it from the inside?' I was still hoping the whole thing would fall, it wouldn't."

The superintendent said when he realized that he could not get the victim out, he ran back to his garage, and grabbed a sledgehammer and a crowbar.

"I just started bashing on the windshield until we were able to create an opening big enough for her to get out. First effort she couldn't get out. So at this point the flame on the car actually started to intensify," he said.

Papouras said he quickly concluded that if he did not get the woman out at that moment, the chance to save her life would be lost.

“So she kind of leaned forward, got her head through the opening and fortunately, she still had her winter coat on. So I was able to grab it from the back and with her pushing and shoving and me pulling, I pulled her through the windshield,” he said.

But the woman was still in danger, so Papouras helped roll her away from the burning SUV into a ditch. The victim was rushed to Hillcrest Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Papouras suffered small cuts to his hands from yanking on the windshield. Gates Mills police Chief Gregg Minichello called his actions heroic.

"Call it what you want, it was an act of humanity. I mean, I was not going to allow this woman to burn to death in a car if I could help her. Fortunately, I was able to help her," Papouras said.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Nayesha Gates of Cleveland, is now facing charges of OVI, reckless operation and driving while under suspension.