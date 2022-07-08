EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors.

The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless challenges, facing the food service industry, we consider it to be a small victory that we were able to hang in there and serve you for over 21 years.”

The post invites customers to visit the restaurant one last time as the business celebrates their years of success. They note that gift certificates can still be redeemed online or in-house until the restaurant officially closes, that patio seating will be limited in the final days and reservations for outdoor dinning are recommended.

The restaurant first opened in 2001. The Beach Club features signature pizzas, appetizers and a well-stocked bourbon/tequila bar. You can find their full menu and hours of operation, here.