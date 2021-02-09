Euclid police warn residents of attempted carjackings

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are warning residents that suspects are looking for people to carjack.

Police say two attempted carjackings happened Tuesday morning.

The incidents happened at 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The victims described similar circumstances, including a sedan style vehicle that is gray or dark in color.

In both cases, the suspect vehicle had several men in the car.

The vehicle either parks nearby or parks to block the victim’s car.

In both cases the suspects got out with guns.

Police believe they are specifically targeting people on Lake Shore Blvd. but say they have hit other places.

If you feel a vehicle with more than one person inside is following you or tries to block your vehicle, police say not to get out of your car.

They say to drive someplace safe and call 911.

If you know anything about these carjackings, call Euclid police at (216)731-1234.