Euclid police use stolen Apple Watch to find, arrested carjacking suspects

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police were able to arrest two suspected carjackers just hours after a violent crime was committed, thanks to one of the items stolen from the victim: an Apple Watch.

“I just got robbed at gunpoint,” the suspect told a 911 dispatcher around 9:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled into my friend’s driveway, they literally walked up to me at gunpoint, took my car keys, both my phones, wallet, my Apple watch.”

The robbery happened on East 218 Street.

“What they stole ultimately led to their arrest,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “The officers are good with technology and they immediately started working with the victim. They got on a computer and were able to track the movements of the vehicle and the suspects.”



The officers were able to locate the suspects in Cleveland. The two suspects, ages 19 and 15, were arrested. The victim’s car and other belongings were located.

“The officers are tenacious and they want to put the bad guys away,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “They did a great job.”

The suspects are in custody and expected back in court soon to face several charges.

“I want to send a message out to those who commit these carjackings and other violent crimes here in Euclid,” said Meyer. “We are going to look for you. We are going to make every attempt, every effort to arrest you and hold you accountable.”