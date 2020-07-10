Euclid police: Suspect drove at officer before I-90 chase, crash

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A Euclid officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon at a suspect early Wednesday morning. The situation ended with a chase and crash on Interstate 90.

Euclid police officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash on Lakeland Boulevard when they heard gunfire in the area of a nearby lounge. According to the police department, they saw a man in the back parking lot and ordered him to stop. That’s when the man got into a car and drove toward a marked police cruiser in the driveway, police said in a news release on Friday.

The suspect “rapidly accelerated” towards an officer standing in the driveway, Euclid police said. That officer fired multiple rounds from his firearms while trying to avoid being hit by the car.

The man drove the wrong way on Lakeland Boulevard, down the East 222nd Street exit ramp and went westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90, police said. Officers drove alongside the suspect as he went about 2 miles in the wrong direction, before he launched the vehicle over the median barrier, into the westbound lanes and struck a guardrail.

Euclid police said officers gave the suspect first aid at the scene and he was taken to the hospital for injuries, including a gunshot wound.

Police said his driving also caused a crash that sent another person to the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the use of force part of the case.

The officer was put on paid administrative leave.

