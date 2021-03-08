Euclid police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that occurred Monday afternoon.
A woman reportedly drove her car from Sunoco Gas Station at East 242nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard directly into an apartment complex across the street, cutting off a motorcyclist who had been riding eastbound, police said.
The crash caused damage to both vehicles, police said, and the motorcyclist experienced life-threatening injuries from the event. However, the driver of the car reportedly fled the scene.
Police are sharing gas station security camera footage of the woman and the car suspected in the incident from about 3:20 p.m.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police at 216-731-1234.