Euclid police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that occurred Monday afternoon.

A woman reportedly drove her car from Sunoco Gas Station at East 242nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard directly into an apartment complex across the street, cutting off a motorcyclist who had been riding eastbound, police said.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles, police said, and the motorcyclist experienced life-threatening injuries from the event. However, the driver of the car reportedly fled the scene.

Photo courtesy Euclid Police Department/Facebook

Police are sharing gas station security camera footage of the woman and the car suspected in the incident from about 3:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police at 216-731-1234.