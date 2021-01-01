Euclid police searching for man accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is helping Euclid police investigate after a man robbed the Fifth Third Bank off Lakeshore Blvd. on New Year’s Eve.
According to a press release, the suspect handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. She complied and gave him undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect then fled the scene in a grey four door vehicle. He was said to be wearing a black hooded coat with a white zipper, grey washed out jeans, NIKE tennis shoes and grey gloves.
You can see surveillance photos of him below:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Euclid PD AT 216-731-1234 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.
