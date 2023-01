EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department issued a missing and endangered alert for a 12-year-old Friday afternoon.

Police say Jadeiah Scott left home on Thursday, January 26. She is 5’4” and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Scott suffers from bipolar disorder and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police at (216)731-1234.