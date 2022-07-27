EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police officer Michael Amiott spoke for the first time Wednesday about the August 2017 controversial arrest that was caught on video.

Amiott testified about his actions during that arrest on the third day of his trial.

Video from the arrest shows Amiott kicking and punching Richard Hubbard III numerous times.

Amiott told jurors he was trying to use enough force to arrest Hubbard who he says was resisting arrest. Amiott also stressed that Hubbard was pulled over because the license plate of the car he was driving showed the owner had a suspended license.

Hubbard, however, testified that he felt he was racially profiled and added that he was not resisting arrest.

The trial started Friday and is expected to last a few more days. Amiott is facing charges of assault and interfering with civil rights.