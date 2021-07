EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are mourning the loss of K-9 officer Rocky.

In a Facebook post today, the department says Rocky died peacefully and unexpectedly yesterday.

Rocky served the Euclid Police Department and, in the last year of his life, the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

East Cleveland police say Euclid police are in their thoughts and issued this statement on Facebook:

“Our Marshal task force officers had the opportunity to work with Rocky firsthand. We are sorry for your loss.”