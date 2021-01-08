Euclid police looking for tips in shooting death of 14-year-old

by: Talia Naquin

Jaylen Lamar, Courtesy: Euclid Police Department

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is asking people to come forward with information in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

FOX 8 first reported in November the teen was found shot to death on East 245th St.

Police were called to the area on November 17 just after 7 p.m.

They told FOX 8 the boy had been shot multiple times.

The teen has been identified as Jaylen Lamar.

Detectives say they need more help in the case.

If you have any information, they want to hear from you.

Contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at Detectives@cityofeuclid.com.

