Euclid police looking for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — An 84-year-old man is missing from his home, Euclid police report.

The man, Samuel H. Isabell, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 17, and has dementia along with other health problems, is known to frequent the Euclid Avenue/Indian Hills area.

He is described as 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. Police say he may be wearing a jacket that’s red, white and blue along with a black hat. He may also have on an electronic ankle bracelet.

Anyone who has seen this man or knows where he may be is asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

