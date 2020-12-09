Euclid police look for suspects who ran over woman in getaway attempt

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are looking for three men who ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.

It happened on Sunday around 2 p.m.

According to Euclid police, the men were captured on surveillance cameras in the Bonneville Towers Condo garage.

They were checking door handles.

The condo association president approached them, and the two men jumped in a silver 2006 Chevy Impala or Malibu.

According to police, the suspects drove in reverse and hit the woman as she tried to take down their license plate information.

The woman suffered a serious head injury.

If you can help, call police at (216)731-1234.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8