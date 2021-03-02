Euclid police investigating homicide; man shot multiple times

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating a homicide that happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says the shooting happened in the 200 block of East 276 Street.

He said a male was found in the street.

He had been shot multiple times.

“We received several calls of shots fired following a disturbance that took place there,” Meyer said. He noted several people were in the area at the time.

Police are not sure what caused the disturbance.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.