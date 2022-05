EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

According to Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright, officers were called to a home on East 260th Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they were told the child fell down the stairs. Detectives are not sure exactly how the child died and are continuing to investigate.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office is expected to perform an autopsy soon.