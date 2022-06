EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says officers are investigating a homicide that happened on the 100 block of Lake Edge.

The chief says the victim was shot multiple times and was found around 6 p.m. Friday.

“We want everyone to know there is no danger to the community at this time,” the chief said.

He noted that one person is in custody and is being questioned by police.

Police said anyone who has any information on this homicide is asked to call detectives right away.