Euclid police investigating after 14-year-old found shot to death

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot to death on East 245th St.
Police were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the boy, who they said was shot multiple times.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.
Related video, below: I-TEAM: Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of 83-year-old woman
Read more headlines, below:
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to provide update on coronavirus pandemic
- OHSAA football championships moved to Massillon because of health advisory
- ‘If this is the end of my acting career, so be it’: Michael J. Fox says in new book he’s entering second retirement
- Reward offered in Jackson Township homicide
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon