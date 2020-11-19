Euclid police investigating after 14-year-old found shot to death

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot to death on East 245th St.

Police were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the boy, who they said was shot multiple times.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

