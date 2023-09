EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -– Euclid police investigating a shooting of a 10-year-old that happened Monday afternoon on Halle Drive.

Police say the child was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. The child’s condition was not reported.

WJW photo

Detectives are interviewing several people that were in the area at the time. So far no charges have been filed.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.