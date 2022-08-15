EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the Fox 8 I-Team that the 23-year-old died shortly after the shooting.

According to Capt. Jeff Cutwright, they received several calls from people hearing gunshots around 9 p.m. Sunday. When police got to the area they found the victim.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Euclid police detectives right away.