Euclid police investigate murder of young mother

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman.

She was killed Thursday at her apartment on Clearview, according to police.

Police Chief Scott Meyer says Da’Rayla Howard was found at her home around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Meyer says the victim’s young daughter was also found at the scene unharmed.

If you have information that can help police, call Euclid detectives at (216)289-8505.

