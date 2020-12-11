EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman.
She was killed Thursday at her apartment on Clearview, according to police.
Police Chief Scott Meyer says Da’Rayla Howard was found at her home around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Meyer says the victim’s young daughter was also found at the scene unharmed.
If you have information that can help police, call Euclid detectives at (216)289-8505.
RELATED VIDEO, BELOW: Trucks stolen from Amazon delivery drivers at gunpoint in Cleveland
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Dolly Parton saved the life of a young dancer during filming of Netflix movie
- Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
- Euclid police investigate murder of young mother
- Woman who was adopted searches for family for over 50 years, learns she has 7 siblings
- Beachwood launching fee-free restaurant delivery service to residents