EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police officials say they will now have more patrols at the high school before classes start and after dismissal.

“We have just seen too much violence,” Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright said. “This has to stop. We don’t want anyone else hurt.”

Last week officials with Euclid City Schools canceled the district’s homecoming parade and moved the football game due to a series of after-school fights and threats of violence.

Early Sunday morning, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in Euclid. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the case.

“It’s tragic,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. He added that the boy was killed while at a vacant apartment on Brush Avenue with other teens. The motive for the shooting is not known.

“We don’t have any information that directly ties this homicide with some of the ongoing issues we have around the high school,” Meyer said. “But we are going to have much more of a marked presence there. We want the public and the students to know that the police are there and the police are watching. We want everyone to be safe.”

Euclid City School Officials released a statement on Facebook saying, “It is with deep regret that overnight, the Euclid Police Department contacted the District regarding a homicide involving a 16-year-old boy. Though the young man was not a student in the Euclid City Schools, he often visited campus after Frederick Douglas’s dismissal at noon. The loss of a young life is tragic and is never easy. Euclid City Schools will have Crisis Response teams available tomorrow and throughout the week for any student needing to speak with someone. Please contact your building Principal to schedule a time with a crisis team member. We will continue to focus our attention and efforts on the safety and security of our students and staff. As always, if you “See Something, Say Something.”

The school asks that if you see something, to say something by telling a trusted adult or calling the anonymous helpline at 216-797-7867.