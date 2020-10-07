Euclid police arrest two men charged with murder of East Cleveland woman

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police have arrested two men now charged with the murder of an East Cleveland woman that occurred Friday, Oct. 2.

Twenty-year-old Daylonta Jones and 21-year-old Curtis Gatheright, both of Cleveland, are accused of shooting and killing Shalaymiah Moore on Lake Shore Boulevard in Euclid, police reported.

The two suspects, who are both being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail, are reportedly being charged with aggravated robbery along with murder.

Police are not offering any other details at this time.

