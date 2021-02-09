Euclid police: 3 injured in drive-by shooting at barber shop

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Police say three people were taken to the hospital after being shot Monday night during a drive-by shooting.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says the shooting happened around 9:16 p.m. at a barber shop on East 200th Street. The chief said a vehicle drove by the area and fired “dozens” of shots.

“There were at least four people inside the business at the time and three men were shot,” the chief told the FOX 8 I-Team. He said the three were transported to the hospital. He did not know their conditions.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call Euclid police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.