EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fox 8 I-TEAM.

Police Chief Scott Meyer said a man in his 20s was killed on Morris Avenue.

The victim was stabbed, police said.

Police were called to the home shortly after noon Wednesday.

An adult female is in custody. But official charges have not yet been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate.