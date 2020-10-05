Euclid officer, driver hospitalized after crash involving patrol car on I-90

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its officers.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, several Euclid police patrol cars were on I-90 eastbound at E. 260th St.

The patrol cars were blocking an accident scene.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, another driver hit the patrol cars at full speed.









An officer who was in one of the parked patrol cars and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

No other officers were injured.

The highway was closed for several hours after the accident.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8