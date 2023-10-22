*Above video shows the aftermath of a separate police crash in Wickliffe Friday evening*

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A police chase in Euclid Sunday morning has resulted in a crash involving a police SUV and a stolen vehicle, according to Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman who was at the scene.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the Fox 8 I-TEAM that two officers sustained minor injuries.

The chief said four suspects were in the stolen vehicle and are being checked out by EMS but he believes they are not injured.

“One officer was dragged and he was scraped and bruised,” Meyer told the I-TEAM. “The other officer is also getting checked out but should be fine. He was injured when the suspect vehicle side-swiped the cruiser he was riding in,” Meyer said.

Photos taken by Freeman show front-end damage to a police SUV which also lost a tire.

*The above photos were taken by Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman*

The stolen car was heavily damaged and a person was seen being placed into the back of a police car.

A police officer could be seen sitting on the ground and appeared okay.

Meyer added that on Friday evening, in a separate chase, police were chasing a stolen KIA vehicle. “The stolen vehicle hit another driver in Cleveland,” the chief said. “Three suspects fled the wrecked stolen car. One suspect a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody.”

He said that case also remains under investigation

Stay with Fox 8 News for more on this developing story.