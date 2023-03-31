[Editor’s Note: In the video above watch as a jury reaches the verdict in the case against Michael Amiott.]

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning for a Euclid police officer convicted of assaulting a man during a traffic stop.

Michael Amiott was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights following a jury trial in July. He was found not guilty of one count of assault.

He could be sentenced to jail.

Amiott’s charges stem from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.

Video of the arrest shows Amiott kicking and punching Hubbard.

Amiott testified during the trial that Hubbard was stopped on traffic violations and resisted arrest. Amiott also stated that at one point during the arrest, he felt Hubbard was reaching for his gun belt.

Hubbard maintained he was stopped because of his race. He also testified that he did not fight back during the arrest.

Euclid officials fired Amiott shortly after the incident but he was reinstated to the force after an arbitrator ruled he should get his job back.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said since Amiott was reinstated he has not had any other disciplinary issues.