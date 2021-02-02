Euclid man shot in stomach during home invasion

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is investigating a home invasion in the 27100 block of Forestview Avenue that sent a 21-year-old to the hospital.

Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the Fox 8 I-Team the incident happened around 2 A.M. Tuesday.

“What we know right now is multiple suspects shot a man that lives there,” the chief said. “The man returned fire and the suspects fled.”

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

Euclid police also tell the I-Team they are working with The Cleveland Division of Police to find out if a homicide victim found in a car early this morning is related to the incident in their city.