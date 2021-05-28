Son of Cuyahoga County judge arrested, accused of murdering wife: I-Team

Omnison Azali, 35, arrested on murder charges

EUCLID (WJW)- A 35-year-old Euclid man is being held on a one million dollar bond after being arrested in connection with the murder of his 37-year-old wife. 

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser says Omnison Azali, 35, is charged with the murder of  Mwaka Azali , who found dead inside a home in the 100 block of E. 265th on Wednesday. 

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, Azali is the son of a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. Police would not give any other details at this time.

Omnison Azali appeared in Euclid Municipal Court Friday morning.  He is due back in court soon. 

