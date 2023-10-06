EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – School violence threatened to dim Friday night lights in Euclid, but the high school football team took to the field with heightened security Friday.

“Our guys are ecstatic about having a senior night,” said Tony Fisher, Euclid athletic director and coach.

Earlier this week, the game was in jeopardy after Euclid’s original opponent, Solon, canceled due to safety concerns. It was also senior night.

“It means a lot. I’m excited for everyone, I’m just glad everything came through,” said Mariakna Vesitis, a parent.

But in the 11th hour, a high school football team from River Rouge, Michigan stepped up to play.

Heightened security, along with on-duty and off-duty Euclid police officers, were added to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We told people, we do these security measures every game. When people were doubting us, we knew we could put on a safe event. We don’t tell everything that we do,” said Fisher.

The community said they also appreciate River Rouge, who traveled over two and a half hours from Michigan to get there.

Meanwhile, Euclid school officials say they have a better handle on all the after-school fights and threats of violence for now.